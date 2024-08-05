Hasina travelling in transport plane to UK via India

Hasina travelling in transport plane to UK via IndiaAugust 05, 2024 17:22
Update: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources said.
Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force and it is expected to have a stopover in India. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.
India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI.
Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka. There is no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.
In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities. "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address.
