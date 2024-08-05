RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hasina travelling in transport plane to UK via India
August 05, 2024  17:22
image
Update: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources said. 

 Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force and it is expected to have a stopover in India. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

 India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI.

 Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka. There is no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh. 

 In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities. "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba claims house arrest
Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba claims house arrest

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and several other regional party leaders on Monday claimed that they have been placed under house arrest on the fifth anniversary of the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution...

Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance
Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government.

Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,223 points; Nifty sinks to 24K
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,223 points; Nifty sinks to 24K

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors slumped over 7 per cent. Adani Ports, Tata Steel, SBI, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Maruti were the other big laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle ended in positive territory.

UK PM calls emergency meet amid unprecedented rioting
UK PM calls emergency meet amid unprecedented rioting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called an emergency COBRA meeting of senior ministers and police chiefs at 10 Downing Street in London on Monday after a weekend of riots across several cities in the country, which he termed a...

Olympics: Manika leads India to table tennis quarters
Olympics: Manika leads India to table tennis quarters

Manika Batra led from the front as India prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances