Goods train derails in Rajasthan's Beawar, no casualty
August 05, 2024  18:21
File image
The engine and wagon of a goods train derailed in Beawar district of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said. 

In charge of Sendra police station Jagdish Prasad said the engine and wagon of the loaded goods train going to Palanpur from Ajmer got derailed after some stones fell on the track from a hill due to rainfall. 

"The track has also been damaged. Railway officials reached the spot and work to restore the track was started," he said, adding that there was no injury to the train driver or guard. -- PTI
