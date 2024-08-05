RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre attacked
August 05, 2024  19:05
Protesters block an ambulance in Dhaka, Bangladesh/Mohammad Ponir/Reuters Hossain
An unruly mob on Monday damaged the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum located at the Dhanmondi area in the Bangladesh capital, eyewitnesses said. 

The protesters on Monday afternoon set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, at Dhanmondi 32, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. 

The museum was dedicated to Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated while serving as president in 1975. 

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre located in the same area was also damaged by the unruly mob, according to eyewitnesses. 

The development comes as a massive protest forced Prime Minister Sheikh to resign and leave Bangladesh. 

Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government was being formed and urged protesters to end the violence. 

The Centre, formally inaugurated in March 2010, promotes bilateral cultural linkages between India and Bangladesh by organising cultural programmes, cultural seminars, workshops and engaging India based Gurus professionals and trainers for Yoga, Hindi, Indian classical Vocal Music and Indian Dances such as Kathak and Manipuri. -- PTI
