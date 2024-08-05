RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi man arrested for pro-Pak posters at home
August 05, 2024  08:13
The Delhi police has detained a man in Rohini following a complaint that he had written slogans supporting Pakistan on a wall of his flat, officials said on Sunday.

"We got information from locals that a man staying at Avantika C-Block area of Rohini wrote some slogans supporting Pakistan on a wall of his flat. Initial investigation suggested that the man is not mentally stable and stays in the flat alone," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that they were investigating if the man had any connection with Pakistan or any group.

The police contacted his family members to find out more about him. Objectionable posters and banners from his room have been seized, said the officer.

Some videos also appeared on social media in which some locals were purportedly showing the posters put up on the wall of his flat. 
