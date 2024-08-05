RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chhattisgarh Dy CM's nephew drowns in waterfall
August 05, 2024  12:20
Representational image
The 20-year-old nephew of Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao drowned in a waterfall in Kabirdham district, police said on Monday. Tushar Sahu drowned in Rani Dahra waterfall under Bodla police station limits during an outing with friends on Sunday evening, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said. 

 As per preliminary information, he entered the waterfall and fell into the deep water, he said. 

 A police team was rushed to the spot, and a search was launched to trace Tushar, he said. This morning, divers found the body stuck under a rock in the waters and fished it out, the official said. 

 Prima facie, it appears that the death was due to drowning, and further investigation is on, he added. Tushar, a resident of Bemetara town in neighbouring Bemetara district, was the son of the deputy chief minister's sister, police said. PTI
