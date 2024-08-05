RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cheetah cub dies in MP park, second fatality in last two months
August 05, 2024  23:51
File image
File image
A five-month-old cub of African cheetah, Gamini, died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said. 

This is the second fatality of a cheetah cub in the last two months after June 4. 

Both the deceased cubs were born to Gamini in March this year and part of her six-cub litter. 

The cub's health condition suddenly worsened on Monday morning and emergency treatment was given. But the cub unfortunately died, as per a release issued by APCCF (additional porincipal chief conservator of forest)
Uttam Kumar Sharma, director of lion project. 

The latest fatality took the number of the feline death count since the launch of the Cheetah Reintroduction project in September 2022, to 12, including seven adult cheetahs- three females and four males, and five cubs, the official said. 

The rest 25 cheetahs are healthy and normal. During monitoring on July 29 evening, one of the cubs of Gamini was seen unable to lift the hind portion of its body. 

On further observation, the cub was seen dragging the entire hind portion. She was immediately rescued and brought to the hospital. 

The examination found that the cub's vertebral column was fractured, as per the release.-- PTI
