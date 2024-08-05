Cabinet Committee on Security meets over Bangladesh unrest

Cabinet Committee on Security meets over Bangladesh unrestAugust 05, 2024 22:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night as the government's top brass was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.
The meeting came as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and landed in India on her way to London.
Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
They were briefed by officials on the situation in the neighbouring country, official sources said.
TOP STORIES
As crisis deepens, exporters concerned about Indo-Bangladesh trade
Domestic exporters on Monday expressed concerns over the crisis in Bangladesh and said the developments in the neighbouring country would have implications on bilateral trade. However, exporters expect that the situation may normalise...