Cabinet Committee on Security meets over Bangladesh unrest
August 05, 2024  22:03
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night as the government's top brass was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh. 

The meeting came as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and landed in India on her way to London. 

Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

They were briefed by officials on the situation in the neighbouring country, official sources said.
