C-130 plane with Sheikh Hasina heads to Delhi
August 05, 2024  16:19
image
Indian security agencies are monitoring a C-130 aircraft with call sign AJAX1431 since 10 kms from Indian border with Bangladesh and it is heading towards Delhi. It is believed that Sheikh Hasina and some members of her entourage are on this plane. 

 The C-130 aircraft is expected to reach around 1700-1715 hours at a runway in India. The Bangladesh Air Force plane has crossed Patna and reached near UP-Bihar border. Top security brass monitoring the situation very closely. All radars active and keeping a close watch on it: Sources to ANI
Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief
"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country.

What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50
If there's one thing the full-of-beans star knows, it's how to stay happy, observes Dinesh Raheja.

Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,223 points; Nifty sinks to 24K
From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors slumped over 7 per cent. Adani Ports, Tata Steel, SBI, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Maruti were the other big laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle ended in positive territory.

BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a 'high alert' across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK
Violent protests involving hundreds of anti-immigration groups have erupted in towns and cities across England after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport in north west England last week.

