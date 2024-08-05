C-130 plane with Sheikh Hasina heads to Delhi





The C-130 aircraft is expected to reach around 1700-1715 hours at a runway in India. The Bangladesh Air Force plane has crossed Patna and reached near UP-Bihar border. Top security brass monitoring the situation very closely. All radars active and keeping a close watch on it: Sources to ANI

Indian security agencies are monitoring a C-130 aircraft with call sign AJAX1431 since 10 kms from Indian border with Bangladesh and it is heading towards Delhi. It is believed that Sheikh Hasina and some members of her entourage are on this plane.