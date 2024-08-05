RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1500 points
August 05, 2024  09:53
Sensex tanks 1500 points to 79,000 in early trade; Nifty tumbles 489.65 points to 24,228.05. The Asian stock markets, Japanese indices registered high losses during the early trading session on Monday.

The Japanese markets are down 20 per cent from their recent all-time highs. The Nikkei 225 index declined more than 1600 points or 4.85 per cent to 34,247.56.
TOP STORIES

The Difference Between Fawad And Shah Rukh Khan

'I think because India is a bigger country and Bollywood is such a well-oiled machine, the star thing has become so much bigger than the actor thing.'

Article 370 anniversary: Security beefed up, Amarnath yatra suspended

No fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday, officials said.

9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar

As many as nine Kanwariyas died and several others were injured when their vehicle came in contact with a high-voltage overhead wire in Bihar's Hajipur.

Will Jammu And Kashmir See Assembly Elections In 2024?

Although the Supreme Court has mandated the Centre to conduct the polls by the end of September, a spate of terrorist attacks in J&K could cause delays.

ITR Filings Hit Record 72.8 Million

The platform recorded a peak rate of 917 filings per second on July 17 and 9,367 filings per minute on July 31.

