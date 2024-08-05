Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1500 points





The Japanese markets are down 20 per cent from their recent all-time highs. The Nikkei 225 index declined more than 1600 points or 4.85 per cent to 34,247.56.

Sensex tanks 1500 points to 79,000 in early trade; Nifty tumbles 489.65 points to 24,228.05. The Asian stock markets, Japanese indices registered high losses during the early trading session on Monday.