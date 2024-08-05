Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1500 points

Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1500 pointsAugust 05, 2024 09:53
Sensex tanks 1500 points to 79,000 in early trade; Nifty tumbles 489.65 points to 24,228.05. The Asian stock markets, Japanese indices registered high losses during the early trading session on Monday.
The Japanese markets are down 20 per cent from their recent all-time highs. The Nikkei 225 index declined more than 1600 points or 4.85 per cent to 34,247.56.
