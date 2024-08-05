RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, leaves country
August 05, 2024  15:11
image
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly resigned and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday. However, there was no official confirmation about her quitting and leaving Dhaka.  

 The private Jamuna television news channel reported that Hasina was forced to quit as prime minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. 

The army chief is expected to address the nation shortly, according to reports. The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.
