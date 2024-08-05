Bangladesh violence: India warns citizens against travel





In its latest advisory, India also asked its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh till further notice.





At least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed on Sunday in fierce clashes between security forces personnel and anti-government protesters in different parts of Bangladesh, according to reports from Dhaka.





The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





"In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice," the ministry of external affairs said in the advisory.





"All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka," it said.





The student protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.





On July 25, the MEA said around 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh in view of the situation in that country.

