RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Autorickshaw driver loses Rs 10.6 lakh in job scam
August 05, 2024  13:47
image
An autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 10.6 lakh by a fraudster who promised to get his son a job in the Railways, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against one Kiran Bhau Dalvi, a resident of Murbad, for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, an official said.

The accused approached the victim in March 2022, promising to get his son a job in the Railways, and he allegedly provided a promissory note and fabricated letters from the Railways, he said.

Over time, the accused managed to get Rs 10.6 lakh from the complainant but did not provide any information about job status or return the money, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway to find out if more accused are involved in the crime, he added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Capital Gains Tax Changes May Impact Investment Behaviour'
'Capital Gains Tax Changes May Impact Investment Behaviour'

'Volumes in F&O trading had gone up rapidly and, in a way, the increase in STT on F&O will protect investor interest.'

'She Was Far Funnier Than Sajid And Me'
'She Was Far Funnier Than Sajid And Me'

Days after her mother Menka Irani passed away, Farah Khan took to Instagram to share her feelings in a poignant post.

What Message Will The J&K Polls Have For India?
What Message Will The J&K Polls Have For India?

'With all outlets of public expression virtually choked for the last five years, suppressed anger and frustration is looking for an opening via the ballot box.' 'There is no escape from the inevitability of the 'Engineer Rashid' factor...

India's services sector growth eases slightly in July
India's services sector growth eases slightly in July

India's services sector growth recorded another month of robust expansion in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in June, largely supported by robust demand conditions and investment in technology, a monthly survey said on...

Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance
Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances