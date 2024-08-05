Autorickshaw driver loses Rs 10.6 lakh in job scam

An autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 10.6 lakh by a fraudster who promised to get his son a job in the Railways, police said on Monday.





Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against one Kiran Bhau Dalvi, a resident of Murbad, for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, an official said.





The accused approached the victim in March 2022, promising to get his son a job in the Railways, and he allegedly provided a promissory note and fabricated letters from the Railways, he said.





Over time, the accused managed to get Rs 10.6 lakh from the complainant but did not provide any information about job status or return the money, the official said.





No arrest has been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway to find out if more accused are involved in the crime, he added. -- PTI