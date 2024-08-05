Army takes charge in B'desh, Hasina home looted





Bangladesh Army chief says he met political leaders and told them army will take over responsibility for law and order.





Waqar-uz-Zaman says, "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate." Bangladesh Army chief urges restraint, asks protesters to end violence





Footage that the BBC has sourced shows protesters looting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital Dhaka. Some of the demonstrators are seen carrying chairs and what looks like a sofa from the Ganabhaban residence.

Statement coming in from Bangladesh Army chief Waker uz Zaman. "Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned; interim government to take over, says the Army chief.