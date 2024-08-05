RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army takes charge in B'desh, Hasina home looted
August 05, 2024  16:07
Army chief Waker uz Zaman
Army chief Waker uz Zaman
Statement coming in from Bangladesh Army chief Waker uz Zaman. "Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned; interim government to take over, says the Army chief. 

Bangladesh Army chief says he met political leaders and told them army will take over responsibility for law and order. 

Waqar-uz-Zaman says, "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate." Bangladesh Army chief urges restraint, asks protesters to end violence

Footage that the BBC has sourced shows protesters looting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital Dhaka. Some of the demonstrators are seen carrying chairs and what looks like a sofa from the Ganabhaban residence.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK
Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK

Violent protests involving hundreds of anti-immigration groups have erupted in towns and cities across England after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport in north west England last week.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees to India: PTI report
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees to India: PTI report

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

HC upholds Kejriwal's arrest by CBI, asks him to...
HC upholds Kejriwal's arrest by CBI, asks him to...

The Delhi high court on Monday upheld Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, dealing a massive blow to the Aam Aadmi Party...

Didn't want to impose Article 370 decision: Modi
Didn't want to impose Article 370 decision: Modi

"There was complete clarity in my mind that taking the public in Jammu and Kashmir into confidence was absolutely essential for the execution of the decision," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says about his government's decision to abrogate...

Who's This Actress?
Who's This Actress?

Kareena wraps up her vacation... Priyanka's bloody shoot... Ayushmann shares a memory...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances