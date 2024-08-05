RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amit Rohidas to miss India's hockey semi-final
August 05, 2024  08:49
Pic: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany after he was handed a one-match suspension following his red card against Great Britain in the quarterfinal. 

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions. 

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH official statement read. "The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only." 

Rohidas was sent off the pitch against Great Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.
