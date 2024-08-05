RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air India cancels flight services to and from Dhaka
August 05, 2024  18:41
File image
File image
Air India has cancelled the scheduled flight services to and from Dhaka with immediate effect in the wake of the ongoing violence in Bangladesh and subsequent resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Air India tweets, "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges...Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999." -- ANI
