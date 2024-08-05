9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar





According to the police, eight devotees died on the spot one Kanwariyas died during treatment in the hospital.





Om Prakash, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Hajipur said that the height of their vehicle was very high and it touched a high-tension wire.





"The Kanwariyas were going on a DJ-mounted trolley. The DJ-mounted trolley was very high and there was a wire in which it got entangled. DJ trolley came in contact with 11000 high tension wire due to which some devotees died, while some others were injured and are undergoing treatment," Sadar SDPO Hajipur Omprakash told reporters.





The victims, from Sultanpur village, were en route to Pahelaja Ghat in Saran to perform a ritual at Sonpur Baba Haiharnath. Further investigation is underway.

As many as nine Kanwariyas died and several others were injured when their vehicle came in contact with a high-voltage overhead wire in Bihar's Hajipur.