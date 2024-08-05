6 more people killed in Dhaka ahead of Long March





The government in the morning ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo said quoting sources.





There were no instructions about restoring mobile internet. The police and military were seen on roads as protesters started gathering in the capital.





At least six people were killed during clashes between police and protesters in Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas, The Daily Star newspaper said. Some students from various educational institutions gathered at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar before and after 10 am to participate in the 'March to Dhaka' programme, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.





All students and parents were requested to return home safely. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman is expected to address the nation after consulting all political parties. The Army issued a statement asking people to remain patient until the Army chief addresses them.





The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of Hasina's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the ruling Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.





At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

