Woman killed, 3 hurt in terror stabbing attack in Israel

Woman killed, 3 hurt in terror stabbing attack in IsraelAugust 04, 2024 14:39
File image
An Israeli woman was killed and three others were injured in a terror stabbing attack in Israel's Holon on Sunday morning, The Times of Israel reported, citing police and medics.
The terrorist, a West Bank Palestinian stabbed three people at three different places before being shot by a police personnel, the report said.
This was a complex and difficult terror attack, the casualties were at three separate locations, approximately 500 meters from each other," The Times of Israel reported quoting Magen David Adom ambulance service medics.
MDA said that a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the site of the incident. MDA said three people were taken to the nearby Wolfson Medical Center, which included a man in his 70s in critical condition, a man aged 68 in serious condition, and a 26-year-old in moderate condition.
The first victim was stabbed at the entrance to a park on Moshe Dayan Street, where the woman was killed and the man (68) was seriously injured, The Times of Israel reported. -- ANI
