Tibetan bodies laud Sikkim MP for call to refer to LAC as India-Tibet border
August 04, 2024  13:40
DT Lepcha (right)/Courtesy BJP Sikkim on X
Six Tibetan organisations have lauded Sikkim's Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha for his call to refer to the Line of Actual Control as the India-Tibet border and not as the India-China border. 

Lepcha, while speaking in the upper House of Parliament earlier this week, had said that the border should be referred to as the India-Tibet border and not as the India-China border and a central government instruction must be issued to Army, BRO and other agencies in this regard. 

"On behalf of the entire Tibetan community of Sikkim and Tibetans residing across over the globe, we would like to thank Rajya Sabha MP Dorjee Tsering Lepcha for the immense love, support and for the bold statement," the six Tibetan bodies said in a joint statement. 

"Sir, your statement has brought so much joy and happiness in the faces of Tibetans residing all over the world. We wish you a long and healthy life and success for your future endeavours," it added. 

The press release was signed by presidents of the Tibetan Freedom Movement, Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Gangtok, Regional Tibetan Women Association, Gangtok, Domey Association, Utsang Association and Dokham Chushi Khandruk. -- PTI
