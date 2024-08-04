RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
President Murmu leaves for six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste
August 04, 2024  21:11
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday left for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste. 

According to officials, she will visit Fiji from August 5-7 at the invitation of its President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere. 

Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with Fiji's Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. She is also scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with its members, many of whom are of Indian origin. 

"President Droupadi Murmu departs for her State visits to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to Fiji, and Timor-Leste," the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on 'X'. 

Murmu will pay a State Visit to New Zealand on August 8 and 9 at the invitation of the island nation's Governor-General Cindy Kiro, officials said. 

This will be the first presidential visit to New Zealand from India after eight years. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Boxer Nishant Dev devastated by injustice at Paris Olympics
Boxer Nishant Dev devastated by injustice at Paris Olympics

Nishant Dev said the loss felt so heavy that he "felt like everything was ripped from me."

Army deployed in Pune residential area as heavy rain, dam water flood city
Army deployed in Pune residential area as heavy rain, dam water flood city

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places.

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

Following is India's schedule on Monday, Day 10 of the Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold
Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic etched his name into Olympic history, capturing the gold medal in a thrilling victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

Are 2 Arunachal men missing near LAC in Chinese army's custody?
Are 2 Arunachal men missing near LAC in Chinese army's custody?

Anjaw MLA and state's women and child development minister Dasanglu Pul confirmed that the duo went missing along the border with China while looking for medicinal herbs.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances