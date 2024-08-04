Parsvnath Developers CEO Sanjeev Jain arrested from Delhi airport





"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.





The warrants against Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the statement said.





"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," it added. -- PTI

The Delhi police arrested Sanjeev Jain, the director and CEO of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers, officials said on Sunday.