New law for life term in 'love jihad' cases: Himanta
August 04, 2024  19:08
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma/File image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his government will soon introduce a law for life imprisonment in cases of 'love jihad'. 

Speaking at the state BJP executive meet in Guwahati, he said, "We spoke about 'love jihad' during the elections. Soon, we will bring a law, which will award life imprisonment in such cases." 

Sarma also said a new domicile policy will be introduced soon, under which only those born in Assam will be eligible for state government jobs. 

He maintained that indigenous people have received priority in the "one lakh government jobs' provided as per a pre-poll promise, which will be evident when the complete list is published. 

The CM said the Assam government has also taken a decision regarding the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims. 

Sarma said though the government cannot prevent such a transaction, it has made it mandatory to take consent of the chief minister before going ahead. -- PTI
