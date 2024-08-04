RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Middle Vaitarna dam supplying water to Mumbai reaches full capacity
August 04, 2024  22:11
File image
File image
The Middle Vaitarna dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity on Sunday morning, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. 

This is the fifth dam out of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city that has reached its capacity, he said. 

The Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar, and Tansa dams reached capacity earlier. 

Incessant rainfall in catchment areas has led to a significant increase in water levels. As a result, the civic body has withdrawn the 10 percent water cut imposed in the city. 

The combined storage capacity of all seven dams supplying potable water is 1,44,736 crore litres, with 89.10 percent currently filled, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold
Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic etched his name into Olympic history, capturing the gold medal in a thrilling victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

91 killed during stir against PM Hasina in Bangladesh; curfew imposed
91 killed during stir against PM Hasina in Bangladesh; curfew imposed

The clashes broke out this morning when protesters attending a non-cooperation programme to demand the government's resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

Djokovic gets adorable boost from daughter Tara
Djokovic gets adorable boost from daughter Tara

Novak Djokovic's journey to the podium was fuelled by unwavering determination and the unwavering support of his young daughter, Tara.

Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes
Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes

Rohidas was sent off the pitch almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player.

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9

The Indian hockey team entered the Olympic semifinals for a second successive edition but Lakshya Sen's zealous push for a gold turned into a hunt for bronze on a bitter-sweet Sunday for India at the Paris Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances