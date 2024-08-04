Middle Vaitarna dam supplying water to Mumbai reaches full capacity





This is the fifth dam out of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city that has reached its capacity, he said.





The Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar, and Tansa dams reached capacity earlier.





Incessant rainfall in catchment areas has led to a significant increase in water levels. As a result, the civic body has withdrawn the 10 percent water cut imposed in the city.





The combined storage capacity of all seven dams supplying potable water is 1,44,736 crore litres, with 89.10 percent currently filled, the official said. -- PTI

