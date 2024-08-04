Man mauled to death by wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh, two critical





The incident took place this morning near Badraudi village when deceased Chhablal along with Ghasiram (45) and Santlal (42) went to collect wood to celebrate a local festival, said Marwahi division forest officer Raunak Goyal.





"After coming face to face with the bear, the three tried to confront it. Chhablal was mauled to death, while Ghasiram and Santlal sustained critical injuries. The injured persons were shifted to the community health centre in Marwahi and then to Bilaspur for advanced treatment," Goyal said.





The kin of the deceased will be given compensation as per state government rules, officials said. -- PTI

A 28-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured after they were attacked by a wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, the police said.