RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man mauled to death by wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh, two critical
August 04, 2024  16:02
image
A 28-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured after they were attacked by a wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, the police said.   

The incident took place this morning near Badraudi village when deceased Chhablal along with Ghasiram (45) and Santlal (42) went to collect wood to celebrate a local festival, said Marwahi division forest officer Raunak Goyal. 

"After coming face to face with the bear, the three tried to confront it. Chhablal was mauled to death, while Ghasiram and Santlal sustained critical injuries. The injured persons were shifted to the community health centre in Marwahi and then to Bilaspur for advanced treatment," Goyal said. 

The kin of the deceased will be given compensation as per state government rules, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris
Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris

Li Qian who emerged victorious, securing a 4-1 decision from the judges

Ten-man India stun Great Britain; enter hockey semis
Ten-man India stun Great Britain; enter hockey semis

India beat Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out to qualify for semifinals of men's hockey

Disappointment for India as Parul misses final
Disappointment for India as Parul misses final

Parul finishes 8th in 3000m steeplechase heat race, fails to qualify for final round

9 children killed, 2 injured as house wall collapses in MP's Sagar
9 children killed, 2 injured as house wall collapses in MP's Sagar

The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am near the campus of a temple during a religious programme in Shahpur village under Rehli assembly seat, as per officials.

DPharm Vs BPharm: Which Is Better For A Career In Pharmacy?
DPharm Vs BPharm: Which Is Better For A Career In Pharmacy?

To pursue a job, DPharm candidates must complete two years of coursework, three months of hospital training, and then pass the exit exam. However, BPharm graduates can pursue a job right after completing their four-year course, informs...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances