Maha: Latur cops create comic book for crime awareness among students
August 04, 2024  22:40
File image
A comic book aimed at educating students about crimes, helplines, and laws has been created by Latur Police in Maharashtra, probably such initiative in the state. 

The comic book, Inspector Damini, was conceptualised by superintendent of police Somay Munde to create awareness about safety among school students and their parents, an official said. 

It was released at a function here on Sunday. 

Inspector Damini comprises a series of 14 picture stories informing students about the POCSO Act, Dial 112, the MERS 112 app, and various crimes ranging from harassment and child marriage to online fraud and ragging, the official said. 

The book also mentions assistance during road accidents, child labour, traffic rules, cybercrime, social media usage, communicating with strangers and associated dangers, besides various helplines and child-related laws. 

Care has been taken to ensure the comic book evokes interest in students. -- PTI
