Maha: Godavari in spate, people along its banks in Nashik told to stay alert
August 04, 2024  17:44
File image
File image
The administration in Maharashtra's Nashik district has appealed to citizens to stay alert amid a rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to heavy rains, officials said on Sunday. 

An official said that in the wake of incessant rains in the district, the authorities released 4,000 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, at 4 pm. 

Due to the water discharge, the water level in Godavari has increased and there could be a flood-like situation downstream in Saikheda and Chandroi villages in Niphad taluka in the district, the official said. 

The authorities have urged citizens living in these areas and on the banks of Godavari to remain alert and take precautions, the official said. 

On Sunday, small temples at Ramkund and the Goda Ghat in Nashik were submerged. 

Water had reached the waist of the iconic Dutondya Maruti idol in the afternoon. 

The Nashik district has so far received 476.1 mm of rainfall since June. 

Various reservoirs in the district collectively have a water stock of 28,748 million cubic feet or 43.78 percent of the combined capacity, said officials. -- PTI
