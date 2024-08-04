Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to stream on Netflix





The Tamil film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran.





It is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 movie Indian, also starring Haasan.





Netflix shared the digital release announcement of Indian 2 on Instagram.





The film hit the theatres on July 12 in multiple languages.





"Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. '#Indian2' is coming to Netflix on August 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix," the streamer said in the post.





In Indian 2, Haasan reprised the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fought against corruption in India.





The film, also featuring Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release.





After Indian 2, Haasan most recently starred in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, a pan-India blockbuster. -- PTI

