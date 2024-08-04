RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to stream on Netflix
August 04, 2024  14:11
image
Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 will start streaming on Netflix from August 9, the platform announced on Sunday.

The Tamil film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran. 

It is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 movie Indian, also starring Haasan. 

Netflix shared the digital release announcement of Indian 2 on Instagram. 

The film hit the theatres on July 12 in multiple languages. 

"Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. '#Indian2' is coming to Netflix on August 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix," the streamer said in the post. 

In Indian 2, Haasan reprised the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fought against corruption in India. 

The film, also featuring Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release. 

After Indian 2, Haasan most recently starred in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, a pan-India blockbuster. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Subjecting child to corporal punishment not part of education: HC
Subjecting child to corporal punishment not part of education: HC

Being small does not make a child a less human being than a grown up, the court observed.

Assam's 1994 fake encounter case settles with compensation for kin victims
Assam's 1994 fake encounter case settles with compensation for kin victims

Seven accused army personnel, including a major general and two colonels, escaped from any punishment even though a military court initially and a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry found they were involved in the alleged crime.

Olympics: Palestinian shooter juggles anguish and pride in Paris
Olympics: Palestinian shooter juggles anguish and pride in Paris

Born in Chile, Jorge Antonio Salhe has never set foot in Palestine, the country he represented in skeet shooting at the Paris Games.

Olympics: Women fencers win Ukraine's first gold in Paris
Olympics: Women fencers win Ukraine's first gold in Paris

Ukraine claimed the gold medal in the women's sabre team event as they rallied to edge South Korea in a thrilling final bout at the Paris Games on Saturday.

Olympics: Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map
Olympics: Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map

It was Julien Alfred, from an island of 180,000 people, who stole the show in the women's 100m final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances