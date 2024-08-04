RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Harris rejects Trump's offer to shift presidential debate
August 04, 2024  18:11
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (right)
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has rejected her Republican rival Donald Trump's offer to shift the presidential debate to the Fox News channel, media reports said on Sunday. 

Trump, 78, and President Joe Biden -- who was then in the race to the White House -- agreed in May to participate in two presidential debates. 

The first was in June, hosted by CNN, and the second -- to be hosted by ABC News -- was scheduled for September 10. 

Biden withdrew from the race last month, following which Vice-President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, was declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call. 

On Saturday, Trump said that he has agreed to an offer from Fox News to hold a debate with Vice President Harris on September 4, shifting from the original plan, CBS News reported. 

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest," he said. -- PTI
