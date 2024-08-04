RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hamas chief was killed by short-range projectile: Iran
August 04, 2024  08:50
image
Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have said that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by Israel using a short-range projectile with a warhead and plans to take revenge "at the appropriate time.
  
The statement by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday also accuses the "criminal government" of the United States of supporting the attack, which Iran blames on Israel.
 
"This terrorist attack was designed and implemented by the Zionist regime (Israel) and supported by the criminal government of America," the IRNA news agency quoted the statement as saying.
 
The statement by IRGC which was televised on the country's state media, came, three days after Haniyeh was killed at his accommodation in northern Tehran following his attendance at the inaugural ceremony of Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian.
 
As per the statement, a rocket with a seven-kilogram warhead was used to target the residence of Haniyeh state media IRNA reported.
 
It said the attack caused heavy devastation.
 
The IRGC statement emphasised that it would "avenge blood of Haniyeh", adding that "the terrorist and adventurist Zionist regime would definitely receive severe punishment and a decisive response at appropriate time and in proper place."
 
The Hamas leader and his bodyguard were killed in an Iranian government guest house in Tehran in the early hours of July 31. Haniyeh had gone to the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration of Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
 
Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of the killing. Israel, which is at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has neither acknowledged nor denied killing Haniyeh.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters
Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters

Dev becomes only the second boxer after Vijender Singh, who won bronze at the 2008 Games in Beijing, to win an Olympics medal.

In Pictures - Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win mixed relay
In Pictures - Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win mixed relay

American Ryan Crouser became the first man to "three-peat" in the Olympic shot put on Saturday.

Olympics PIX: St Lucia's Alfred storms to women's 100m gold
Olympics PIX: St Lucia's Alfred storms to women's 100m gold

Julien Alfred won the women's 100 metres final to claim Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal.

In Pictures - Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth swim gold
In Pictures - Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth swim gold

Images from the Olympics swimming action at the La Defense Arena, Paris, on Saturday.

Shocking! Why Fraser-Pryce missed 100m semis
Shocking! Why Fraser-Pryce missed 100m semis

Security officials at the Stade de France in Paris refused to let Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce back into the stadium.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances