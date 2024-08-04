RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt to amend Wakf law for transparency, women inclusion
August 04, 2024  21:37
Representational image
Representational image
The government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies, sources said. 

They claimed that the move comes in the backdrop of demands from within the Muslim community. 

The Bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. 

There are 30 Waqf boards in the country. 

The sources on Sunday pointed out that the revenue generated by all Waqf properties is estimated at Rs 200 crore per annum. 

This is not in sync with the number of properties such bodies have, they said. 

Originally, Waqf boards had around 52,000 properties throughout India. 

By 2009, there were 3,00,000 registered Waqf properties covering four lakh acres of land, and as on date, there are 8,72,292 such properties in more than eight lakh acres of land. 

While referring to the revenue generated by such bodies, the sources underlined that the money can only be used for the welfare of the Muslim community and for no other purpose. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Boxer Nishant Dev devastated by injustice at Paris Olympics
Boxer Nishant Dev devastated by injustice at Paris Olympics

Nishant Dev said the loss felt so heavy that he "felt like everything was ripped from me."

Army deployed in Pune residential area as heavy rain, dam water flood city
Army deployed in Pune residential area as heavy rain, dam water flood city

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places.

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

Following is India's schedule on Monday, Day 10 of the Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold
Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic etched his name into Olympic history, capturing the gold medal in a thrilling victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

Are 2 Arunachal men missing near LAC in Chinese army's custody?
Are 2 Arunachal men missing near LAC in Chinese army's custody?

Anjaw MLA and state's women and child development minister Dasanglu Pul confirmed that the duo went missing along the border with China while looking for medicinal herbs.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances