Fire in 4 coaches of Korba Exp in Andhra; none hurt
August 04, 2024  15:43
A fire broke out on the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express (18517) train at Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday morning, damaging four empty coaches, officials said. 

The fire, which occurred around 10 am, was quickly extinguished, and there were no casualties or injuries reported. 

Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Shankar Brata Bagchi stated that the train, which had arrived at the station at 6.30 am, was empty when the incident occurred. 

Bagchi said, "At 6:30 am, the Tirumala Express arrived at the Visakhapatnam railway station. The fire broke out around 10 am. Fortunately, the coaches were empty, so there were no casualties. Local fire services responded immediately." 

An FIR will be filed, and forensic experts will investigate the cause of the fire, which could be due to a short circuit or another reason. 

"We are going to lodge a complaint and call in forensic experts to determine the cause. Only after analyzing forensic evidence will we be able to ascertain the cause of the fire. Currently, there are no suspects," Bagchi added. -- PTI
