False campaign being run to discredit LS polls: EC
August 04, 2024  22:21
The Election Commission on Sunday rejected the analysis by a citizens' platform about unusually big difference between voter turnout figures declared initially and the final figures in the Lok Sabha elections, and said a "false campaign" is being run to discredit the polls. 

The development comes a day after the Congress on Saturday cited a report by 'Vote for Democracy' which has raised questions about substantial hike in the Lok Sabha voting turnout percentages and urged the EC to address the concerns. 

The report had said there is an unusually big difference between the voter turnout figures declared initially and the final figures, especially in some states such as Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. 

In a series of posts on X, the EC said, "False campaign is being run by some (other than candidates) in furtherance of design to discredit largest elections ever held in the history of mankind in most transparent manner involving candidates/ stakeholders at every stage of elections." 

It said "unfounded attempts" were made to compare approx turnout figures at 7 pm on poll day when many polling stations might be closing poll or voters waiting in queue with 'End of Poll' turnout available a day after poll day. -- PTI
