Court sentences 17 people for stripping pregnant woman in Rajasthan
August 04, 2024  12:40
image
Nearly a year after a 20-year-old pregnant woman was stripped and paraded naked in Rajasthan, a district court has sentenced 14 men, including her husband, to seven-year imprisonment while noting that it was a "heinous crime" similar to the one committed in Manipur chief judicial magistrate, Pratapgarh, Ramkanya Soni on Saturday also sentenced three women involved in the case to five-year imprisonment, special public prosecutor in the case, Manish Nagar said. 

While observing that women are revered in the country as goddesses and that the ancient scriptures also mention honouring women, he said violence and atrocities are continuing on women in kalyug (depraved and final age of Hindu world cycle). 

"It was a serious crime committed against the woman by the accused. Similar heinous crime was committed in Manipur. Such crimes cause emotional hurt to the women. Strict steps are necessary to curb crime against women then only crime will reduce," the judge said in the order. 

He was apparently referring to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur last year. -- PTI
