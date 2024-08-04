RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Body of drowned Indian techie recovered in US national park: Reports
August 04, 2024  20:15
Siddhant Vitthal Patil/ANI Photo
The body of a 26-year-old Indian IT professional who drowned in the famous Glacier National Park in the US state of Montana last month has been recovered by park rangers, media reports said on Sunday. 

Siddhant Vitthal Patil drowned while hiking above a gorge on July 6 on Avalanche Lake Trail after falling off a large rock into Avalanche Creek. According to park officials, visitors reported seeing a body around 10:30 am on Saturday morning, following which rangers removed the body, NBC Montana reported. 

Clothing and gear similar to what Patil was wearing at the time of the incident were also recovered, the Daily Inter Lake newspaper reported, citing a press release from park officials. 

The Flathead County coroner is working to confirm identity through DNA or dental records, it said. 

Rangers suspected the body was being held underwater by submerged obstacles such as fallen trees or rocks. 

According to the report, the rangers were limited in their ability to search the gorge for weeks due to water depth and whitewater conditions. -- PTI
