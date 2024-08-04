BJP is indulging in 'power jihad': Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused the former ally-turned-foe Bharatiya Janata Party of doing "power jihad" by breaking political parties to form a government.





Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "Aurangzeb Fan Club" barb, Thackeray dubbed the senior BJP leader a political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan king who defeated the Marathas in the third battle of Panipat.





Thackeray's remarks invited strong criticism from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads Shiv Sena, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP.





Fadanavis said Thackeray's remarks against Shah have established the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's credentials as a member of the "Aurangzeb fan club".





Shinde said the language used by Thackeray (to criticise Shah) shows how rattled he is which also reflects his intellectual bankruptcy.





Addressing party workers at a rally in Pune, Thackeray also accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation of bribing voters by distributing "revdis" (freebies) to them under the garb of schemes like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which eligible women will get Rs 1,500 every month.

Accusing the former ally of breaking parties, Thackeray said, "If Muslims are with us after we explained to them our Hindutva, then we are (according to the BJP) the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Then what you are doing is power jihad."





Shah had dubbed Thackeray "the head of the Aurangzeb fan club" sitting with people who sought pardon for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon, apparently referring to Shiv Sena (undivided) severing ties with BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections and joining hands with the Congress and NCP (undivided) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.





"Amit Shah is the political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Even he was a Shah. That was Ahmad Shah and he is Amit Shah. Will he give us the teachings of Hindutva? You ate the birthday cake of Nawaz Sharif and we should learn Hindutva from you?" Thackeray said. -- PTI