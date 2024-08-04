RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bill to provide representation to STs in Goa assembly likely to be tabled in LS
August 04, 2024  15:22
Goa assembly/File image
Goa assembly/File image
A bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa legislative assembly is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha this week. 

As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the Goa assembly. 

Amid demands from the community, the 'Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 has been listed in the government business for the remaining part of the Parliament session. 

The session is scheduled to conclude on August 12. 

The law ministry bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa. 

Based on it, the Election Commission will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa assembly. 

The Election Commission will take into consideration the revised population figures of the Scheduled Tribes and readjust the Legislative Assembly constituency once the bill becomes a law. -- PTI
