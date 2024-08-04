RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar CMO receives bomb threat; case registered
August 04, 2024  11:53
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar/File image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar/File image
The Bihar police registered a case after the Chief Minister's Office in Patna received an email threatening to blow up the building, officials said on Sunday.  

On July 16, the CMO received an email from an unidentified account claiming to be associated with Al-Qaeda. 

The sender of the email threatened that the CMO premises would be "blown up with a bomb," and stated that even the special police of Bihar could not prevent it.  

The threatening email prompted the police and Anti-Terrorist Squad to launch an investigation. 

Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Sachiwalaya police station based on the statement of station house officer Sanjeev Kumar on August 2.  

A case under Sections 351 (4) and (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as Section 66 (F) of the IT Act, has been registered against unidentified persons, the police said.  

"We are further looking into it, they added," he said. -- ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Blow for SL! Hasaranga ruled out of last ODIs vs India
Blow for SL! Hasaranga ruled out of last ODIs vs India

Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of last two matches of the ongoing ODI series between India and Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

Wayanad landslide toll rises to 308, search operation enters Day 6
Wayanad landslide toll rises to 308, search operation enters Day 6

Several people are still feared trapped in the debris after a series of landslides that occurred in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad.

Hamas chief killed by Israel's short range projectile: Iran
Hamas chief killed by Israel's short range projectile: Iran

The statement by IRGC which was televised on the country's state media, came, three days after Haniyeh was killed at his accommodation in northern Tehran following his attendance at the inaugural ceremony of Iran's new president Masoud...

Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters
Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters

Dev becomes only the second boxer after Vijender Singh, who won bronze at the 2008 Games in Beijing, to win an Olympics medal.

In Pictures - Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win mixed relay
In Pictures - Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win mixed relay

American Ryan Crouser became the first man to "three-peat" in the Olympic shot put on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances