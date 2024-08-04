RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ayodhya victim's mother forced to withdraw complaint: BSP leader
August 04, 2024  12:20

The mother of the Ayodhya gang-rape victim has alleged that some people are asking her to reach a compromise in the case, a Bahujan Samaj Party leader has claimed. 

Vishwanath Pal said that the woman made the allegation after a delegation of the party visited her house. 

"A delegation of the BSP met the family of the girl in her village on Saturday. The mother of the girl told the delegation that some people were asking her to make a compromise in the case. We assured her that justice will be done and she should not come under pressure or threat of anyone," Pal, the BSP state president, said in Ayodhya. 

He said that the delegation also visited the women's hospital where the 12-year-old girl is undergoing treatment and talked to the hospital superintendent regarding her health. 

According to police, two men, Moid Khan and Raju Khan, had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. 

The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad. -- PTI
