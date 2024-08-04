Army deployed in Pune area amid rain, Shinde asks admin to shift residents





In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed.





"The India meteorological department has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Pune city and the district region and today heavy downpour is experienced. In the wake of the warning the entire administration should be vigilant," Shinde said in a statement.





People staying in the danger zones near rivers and dams should be shifted to safe places.





If needed, help from NDRF, SRF and the Army should be taken and shelter, food, clothing, medicines and health facilities be arranged for the affected people, the Chief Minister's Office said.





The Pune municipal corporation commissioner and the district magistrate have also been instructed. -- PTI

Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday.