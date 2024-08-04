RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
9 children killed in wall collapse in MP's Sagar
August 04, 2024  13:28
image
Nine children were killed after the collapse of a wall at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, a senior official said. 

The incident took place during a religious programme in Shahpur village under Rehli assembly seat, an official said. 

According to the information received so far, nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, were killed in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur, Sagar divisional commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat said over phone. 

Senior officials, including the district collector, have reached the spot, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Assam's 1994 fake encounter case settles with compensation for kin victims
Assam's 1994 fake encounter case settles with compensation for kin victims

Seven accused army personnel, including a major general and two colonels, escaped from any punishment even though a military court initially and a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry found they were involved in the alleged crime.

Olympics: Palestinian shooter juggles anguish and pride in Paris
Olympics: Palestinian shooter juggles anguish and pride in Paris

Born in Chile, Jorge Antonio Salhe has never set foot in Palestine, the country he represented in skeet shooting at the Paris Games.

Olympics: Women fencers win Ukraine's first gold in Paris
Olympics: Women fencers win Ukraine's first gold in Paris

Ukraine claimed the gold medal in the women's sabre team event as they rallied to edge South Korea in a thrilling final bout at the Paris Games on Saturday.

Olympics: Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map
Olympics: Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map

It was Julien Alfred, from an island of 180,000 people, who stole the show in the women's 100m final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Blow for SL! Hasaranga ruled out of last ODIs vs India
Blow for SL! Hasaranga ruled out of last ODIs vs India

Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of last two matches of the ongoing ODI series between India and Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances