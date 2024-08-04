RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
8 persons trapped in MP's hillock temple after flood in stream rescued
August 04, 2024  17:01
File image
File image
Eight persons who got trapped in a temple on a hillock after the water level of a stream rose in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district have been rescued, an official said on Sunday.   

The incident took place at Kedareshwar temple near Pohri town in Shivpuri on Saturday evening, sub divisional officer of police Surjeet Singh Bhadoriya said. 

"Eight persons were trapped in a temple on a hillock following sudden rise of a stream's water level. After getting information, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force arrived at the spot and rescued all of them by 10pm," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Enormous challenge awaits India's wrestlers in Paris
Enormous challenge awaits India's wrestlers in Paris

Indian wrestlers have not missed a medal since the 2008 Beijing Games and the onus is now on Vinesh Phogat & Co to continue the trend.

Himachal cloudburst toll rises to 11, searches on for 40 missing
Himachal cloudburst toll rises to 11, searches on for 40 missing

Over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 and wreaked havoc.

Paris Olympics: Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis
Paris Olympics: Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis

P R Sreejesh emerged hero with a superb performance under the bar as the Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 4-2 in the shootout to enter the semi-finals.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

RBI interest rate decision, macroeconomic data and global trends would guide markets' movement this week, analysts said. Besides, trading activity of foreign investors and the last batch of Q1 earnings announcements would also guide...

Olympics: Lakshya Sen to fight for bronze after Axelsen defeat
Olympics: Lakshya Sen to fight for bronze after Axelsen defeat

Lakshya Sen falls to Axelsen in semis, to play bronze-medal playoff

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances