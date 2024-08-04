8 persons trapped in MP's hillock temple after flood in stream rescued





The incident took place at Kedareshwar temple near Pohri town in Shivpuri on Saturday evening, sub divisional officer of police Surjeet Singh Bhadoriya said.





"Eight persons were trapped in a temple on a hillock following sudden rise of a stream's water level. After getting information, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force arrived at the spot and rescued all of them by 10pm," he said. -- PTI

