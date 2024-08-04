RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 coaches of empty MEMU train derail in UP's Saharanpur
August 04, 2024  20:19
File image
Three coaches of an empty local train derailed while it was taken to the washing shed from the Saharanpur railway station on Sunday, officials said. 

Divisional railway manager of Ambala division Mandeep Singh Bhatia told reporters that the MEMU train was empty and no one was injured. 

"The incident occurred on the washing line at around 3 pm. Because of this, the train traffic on the main line was not affected. We are looking into the reasons that resulted in the derailment, and the track is being fixed," the DRM said. -- PTI
