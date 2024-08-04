2 persons held after death of 4 kids in wall collapse in MP's Rewa





The wall of the abandoned and dilapidated building collapsed on the children, aged 5 to 7, while they were returning home from school under Garh police station area on Saturday, they said.





A woman and another child received injuries in the incident.





Ramesh Namdev and Satish Namdev, owners of the house where the wall collapsed, were arrested on Saturday night, additional superintendent of police Vivek Lal told reporters.





They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.





The children from the Sunrise Public School were on their way home when the wall of the abandoned building nearby collapsed on them, inspector-general of police, Rewa zone, Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, told reporters on Saturday. -- PTI

