RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 persons held after death of 4 kids in wall collapse in MP's Rewa
August 04, 2024  11:32
image
The police arrested two owners of a building in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district where a wall collapse claimed the lives of four children, officials said on Sunday. 

The wall of the abandoned and dilapidated building collapsed on the children, aged 5 to 7, while they were returning home from school under Garh police station area on Saturday, they said. 

A woman and another child received injuries in the incident. 

Ramesh Namdev and Satish Namdev, owners of the house where the wall collapsed, were arrested on Saturday night, additional superintendent of police Vivek Lal told reporters. 

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. 

The children from the Sunrise Public School were on their way home when the wall of the abandoned building nearby collapsed on them, inspector-general of police, Rewa zone, Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, told reporters on Saturday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hamas chief killed by Israel's short range projectile: Iran
Hamas chief killed by Israel's short range projectile: Iran

The statement by IRGC which was televised on the country's state media, came, three days after Haniyeh was killed at his accommodation in northern Tehran following his attendance at the inaugural ceremony of Iran's new president Masoud...

Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters
Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters

Dev becomes only the second boxer after Vijender Singh, who won bronze at the 2008 Games in Beijing, to win an Olympics medal.

In Pictures - Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win mixed relay
In Pictures - Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win mixed relay

American Ryan Crouser became the first man to "three-peat" in the Olympic shot put on Saturday.

Olympics PIX: St Lucia's Alfred storms to women's 100m gold
Olympics PIX: St Lucia's Alfred storms to women's 100m gold

Julien Alfred won the women's 100 metres final to claim Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal.

In Pictures - Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth swim gold
In Pictures - Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth swim gold

Images from the Olympics swimming action at the La Defense Arena, Paris, on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances