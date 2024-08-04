19-year-old resident kidnapped and robbed in Maha's Thane; two held





A group of six persons on Saturday allegedly demanded money from the complainant after showing him a screenshot, claiming the "transfer" of cryptocurrency.





When the complainant refused to give them any money, the six bundled him into a vehicle and took him near a bridge on the Mumbra bypass.





They thrashed him and snatched the Rs 3,000 he was carrying, the official said citing the FIR.





The accused Babu Kaif, Arshad Adil Ansari, Amir Khan, Akib Arif Khan, Mohammad Adil Ansari, and Farhan Sheikh also allegedly forced the 19-year-old to say on camera that he owed them money before letting him go.





Arshad and Akib have been arrested and a search is on to track down the others, said the station house officer of Naupada police station. -- PTI

