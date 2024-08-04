RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


12 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tripura
August 04, 2024  20:50
Twelve Bangladeshi citizens who entered Tripura without valid documents were arrested from different parts of the state, the police said on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of Bangladeshi nationals, police, in coordination with BSF personnel, conducted raids at Lankamura, Joynagar, and Ramangar under West Agartala police station on Saturday night and arrested the 12 people, including three women.

"During interrogation, they admitted to entering India from Bangladesh without valid documents. They were arrested for violating the Indian Passport Act," said Kanti Bardhan, the second officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station.

He added that police have increased vigilance along the border areas due to rise in infiltration. 

"We are enhancing surveillance along the border as this matter is considered sensitive. Police will continue such operations to apprehend infiltrators," he added. -- PTI
