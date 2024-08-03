RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will construct 100 houses for victims in Wayanad: Siddaramaiah
August 03, 2024  14:06
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad.    

Taking to the social media post 'X', Siddaramaiah said in light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala.

'I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope,' he said.

As many as 215 people have died and over 500 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the wee hours of July 30.

Around 300 people are suspected to be missing, and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Punjab CM denied political clearance to visit Paris
Punjab CM denied political clearance to visit Paris

The Centre has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his visit to Paris to support the Indian Hockey team at the Olympic Games, an official source said on Saturday.

Olympics: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m final
Olympics: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m final

Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on the bronze medal as she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol event, at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Wayanad rescue ops enter 5th day, death toll at 215
Wayanad rescue ops enter 5th day, death toll at 215

As rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of this north Kerala district entered fifth day, rescuers unearthed more bodies and body parts, taking the death toll to 215, with around 206 people still reported missing.

IBA to award prize money to Italy's Carini despite loss to Algeria's Khelif
IBA to award prize money to Italy's Carini despite loss to Algeria's Khelif

The IOC last year stripped the IBA of its status as boxing's governing body over governance issues, and took charge of the Paris 2024 boxing competition itself, but now finds itself at the centre of a row.

Massive security upgrade planned at Israeli embassy after alert
Massive security upgrade planned at Israeli embassy after alert

On July 31, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed in an airstrike that hit a residence Haniyeh uses in Tehran.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances