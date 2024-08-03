RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wayanad search op in final stage, 206 missing: CM
August 03, 2024  13:46
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad are in their final stages, but 206 people remain missing.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said there is difficulty in identifying the dead bodies and parts recovered from the Chaliyar river. 

"Till now, 215 bodies have been recovered, of which 87 are women, 98 are men, and 30 are children. As many as 148 bodies have been handed over so far. There are 206 people missing. Eighty-one people are injured and are under treatment in various hospitals," he said.

The chief minister said 67 bodies are yet to be identified, and the panchayats will do the last rites.

Referring to the rehabilitation efforts, Vijayan said a secure region will be identified, and a township will be constructed.

He said the education minister will visit the schools destroyed in the region, and the education department will take the necessary steps to ensure that the studies of the disaster-struck children will continue.   -- PTI
