Wayanad landslides: Death toll climbs to 308

The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad entered the fifth consecutive day on Saturday as several people are still feared trapped in the debris.

The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad stands at 308 as of Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

As per a Defence statement, the relief teams began the search operations along with the dog squad at 7 am today. The relief columns of the Indian Army are also present at the spot and all activities are coordinated by North Kerala IGP, they said.

Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Rana said that the search operations in the six earmarked zones will continue today.

"Today also we have the same plan as yesterday, we have divided different zones and teams have left for the zones, scientists and sniffer dogs have also gone along with the teams. Locals are supporting us in the search and rescue operations," Lt. Colonel Vikas Rana said while speaking to ANI.

The Army is constructing a bridge in the Punchirimattom region to make way for Hitachi machines for the search and rescue operation.

Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, and Brigadier Salil, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station conducted an aerial survey on Saturday of affected regions to assess the situation.