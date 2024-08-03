RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


School washed away in Himachal, 8 girls missing
August 03, 2024  20:15
image
"Our school has been washed away and eight students are missing and we don't know where we will study and how will we participate in tournaments to be held in September," lament the distraught students of Government Senior Secondary School, Samej, who are yet to reconcile with the awful tragedy.

"Eight girls from the school were members of the volleyball and badminton teams but three of them are not with us and I don't know how we will participate in the tournaments slated for September 15," said Aditi, a class X student.

"We used to play, study and spend time together but my friends Aruti and Arun are not with us," said shocked Ashwani Kumar, a class IX student, who fondly remembered his friends.

Another class IX student Aman expressed similar sentiments about Aruti and Arun.

Recalling the harrowing incident, physical education teacher Ravinder, whose room was just two minutes walk from the school, said, "I heard the deafening sound and rushed towards the school and rescued the Chowkidar Dhyan Chand and one student but could not save other eight students as gushing flood waters swallowed the school within no time."

"There are 72 students in the school and the eight students who were swept away were students of Class IX, X and Plus two and all of them were very good in studies and sports," he added.  -- PTI
