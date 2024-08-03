Rape accused's bakery demolished in Ayodhya

Authorities in Ayodhya on Saturday razed the bakery of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl and recording the act on camera, according to an official.





"The bakery of Moid Khan has been demolished," Ayodhya's District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh told PTI.





"The bakery had one big room and one small room. It was illegally built over a pond, and has been demolished," Singh said.





Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.





According to police, the pair had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act.





The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.





Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Adityanath had claimed that Moid Khan belonged to the Samajwadi Party.





"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," Adityanath had said.





A relative of the girl told reporters the her family was assured of strictest punishment to the guilty by the CM in a meeting.





"We have asked for capital punishment and bulldozing of the man's illegal properties," the relative said. -- PTI

